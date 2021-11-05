Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,675 in the last 365 days.

FDA clears the nView s1 imaging system with integrated navigation

The nView s1 with navigation option

nView s1 3D stitched image

The nView s1 with navigation option in the OR

nView announces the 510(k) clearance of the nView s1 with navigation option by the FDA along with AI-enabled image analysis and 3D stitching

We believe that the nView s1 with integrated navigation is the most efficient solution in terms of minimizing surgical time, minimizing the footprint in the OR, and minimizing radiation to the patient”
— Cristian Atria
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nView medical Inc. (nView) announces the 510(k) clearance of the nView s1 with navigation option by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

nView’s mission is to make surgery safer, faster, and consistently accurate by creating instant 3D information throughout the surgical procedure. nView s1 is an imaging system that integrates the latest developments in low-dose X-ray imaging and AI-enabled imaging algorithms to provide multiplanar, fluoroscopic and augmented views derived from fast tomographic reconstructions of the patient during surgery. With the addition of navigation these images can now be used for surgical guidance, providing greater utility for surgeons during spine procedures.

nView medical CEO, Cristian Atria, commented: “What makes nView’s approach a breakthrough is that with insta-3D™, 3D images can be taken on the fly during surgery, providing a true representation of the anatomy. These images can be navigated immediately, we call this unique approach true-map navigation™. We believe that the nView s1 with integrated navigation is the most efficient solution in terms of minimizing surgical time, minimizing the footprint in the OR, and minimizing radiation to the patient. This is a major milestone for nView as we augment our image creation offering with image utilization technologies. With this 510(k) we also cleared AI-enabled image analysis and advanced imaging modes such as 3D stitching. This further increases the value we bring to customers.”

The nView s1 with true-map navigation™ was first unveiled at the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA) 2021 annual meeting. It has been successfully used in clinical cases and its use will be presented at the 15th International Congress on Early Onset Scoliosis (ICEOS) which will be held November 11th and 12th in Salt Lake City, UT.

nView medical, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is a startup whose mission is to make surgery safer, faster, and consistently accurate. nView develops imaging and guidance systems, bringing breakthrough AI solutions for image creation and visualization to surgery. nView medical backers include: the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the State Of Utah, the National Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation, HealthTech Arkansas, MedTech Innovator, Dr. Kevin Foley, and Fusion Fund.

Cristian Atria
nView medical
+1 9787128742
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

FDA clears the nView s1 imaging system with integrated navigation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.