DNR investigating blue liquid near East Nishnabotna River in Oakland

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a bright blue liquid observed near the East Nishnabotna River in Oakland in Pottawattamie County.

On August 22, the DNR Field Office in Atlantic received reports of a blue liquid in an inlet area on the east bank of the East Nishnabotna River in Oakland. According to information provided anonymously to the DNR, the blue liquid was first observed around August 11th.

By the time DNR officials were notified, the blue liquid was found in the recessed area near the river and not in the river. Soil staining in the area shows the blue liquid likely reached the East Nishnabotna River before the DNR was notified.

A large storm sewer outlet was identified directly above the pooled water. Oakland city officials were notified, and assisted DNR with placing booms and absorbent pads to avoid further release into the river.

Water samples were collected and submitted to the State Hygienic Lab for analysis. No dead fish were observed.

If anybody has any information on the incident, please contact the DNR Field Office in Atlantic at (712) 243-1934.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.