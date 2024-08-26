Drivers are advised about lane closures on Highway 99 near Highway 17 overnight Monday, Aug. 26 until Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2024, as crews move a large industrial crane across the highway for 78th Street Interchange construction.

Highway 99 will remain open to single-lane traffic in both directions. However, there will be rolling closures of northbound and southbound lanes as the crane travels across the highway.

The move is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution throughout the work zone.

More information on the 78th Street Interchange project is available here: https://letstalk.delta.ca/parkwood

For updates, check: www.drivebc.ca