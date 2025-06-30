Have your say on B.C.’s climate plan

CANADA, June 30 - People in British Columbia are invited to provide feedback about CleanBC, the Province’s plan to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions and increase the use of clean energy.

An independent review of CleanBC’s programs and policies is underway and public input will help inform its findings.

The review is assessing how well CleanBC is working, where improvements could be made and how its programs affect people, communities and the economy.

Feedback can be submitted through a short survey until Aug. 1, 2025.

CleanBC includes supports for cleaner transportation, home and building upgrades, and reducing emissions from industry. It aims to help British Columbia transition to a low-carbon economy, while keeping energy affordable and reliable.

The review is being led by independent climate-policy experts Merran Smith and Dan Woynillowicz. The panel will engage with Indigenous people, local governments, environmental non-government organizations, industry, climate experts, the Climate Solutions Council and other interest holders.

In addition to public feedback, interested parties, including affected industry professionals, labour representatives, environmental NGOs and climate experts, are invited to make written submissions to CleanBCReview@gov.bc.ca until 4 p.m. on July 18, 2025.

First Nations rights and title holders, Indigenous organizations and local governments are invited to make written submissions to CleanBCReview@gov.bc.ca until 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2025.

Submission should be a maximum of 2,500 words. All submissions will be read and considered as part of the CleanBC review.

Key dates for the review:

Sept. 1, 2025 – Draft recommendations submitted to government

Oct. 15, 2025 – Final recommendations submitted

Late fall 2025 – Final report released publicly

Learn More:

To take the feedback survey, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/cleanbcreview/#feedback

To read the terms of reference for the review, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CleanBCTermsofReference.pdf