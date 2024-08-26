Diesel spill near Mapleton reaches Willow Creek

MONONA COUNTY – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a diesel spill in a tributary of Willow Creek in Monona County.

On August 25, the DNR Atlantic Field Office was notified by the Monona County Sheriff’s Department of a pickup truck running off the road into Pumpkin Run, a small tributary that travels east to Willow Creek, northwest of Mapleton.

Officials say the truck was carrying a 50 gallon drum of red diesel when the driver, Christopher Kreger, lost control near the intersection of Highway 141 and Plum Avenue. The tank’s contents emptied upon the pickup truck entering Pumpkin Run, in addition to a small amount of oil.

Red diesel fuel flowed downstream reaching Willow Creek. Booms were placed in Pumpkin Run and downstream in Willow Creek south of the 120th Street and Hwy 141 intersection.

DNR Staff did not observe diesel fuel or any odors downstream of Simmons Creek.

The driver is cooperating with the DNR and local sheriff to clean-up the diesel fuel.

No injuries were reported and no dead fish were observed. The investigation is ongoing.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.