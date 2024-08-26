Boil advisory issued for City of Sidney

DES MOINES -- A boil advisory has been issued for the City of Sidney in Fremont County due to a water main break. The incident occurred when a contractor hit a water main, resulting in pressure loss.

Repairs are being made and the advisory will remain in place until bacteria lab samples have come back negative. City officials are notifying residents via Facebook, the city website, and door to door notification.

Officials say there is no reason to believe water quality has been compromised, but as a precaution, customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.