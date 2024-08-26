Dr. Mindy Koch Finishes in First Place in a Five-way Primary for Palm Beach County School Board District 5

Mindy Koch

After finishing in first place in the August 20 primary for Palm Beach County School Board, Dr. Mindy Koch will advance to the November 5 run-off election.

With the continued support of the community, I am optimistic we will prevail in November and ensure our children receive the world-class education they deserve.” — Mindy Koch

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since no candidate received over 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will face off in the November General Election.As a 39-year resident of Boca Raton and a former teacher with over 40 years of classroom experience, Mindy Koch is the most qualified candidate for school board Koch is THE ONLY CANDIDATE FOR SCHOOL BOARD who has been a certified teacher.Koch is THE ONLY CANDIDATE FOR SCHOOL BOARD who has taught elementary, middle, high school, and college as well as several years at a Jewish Day School. She has also served as an Assistant Principal.Koch is THE ONLY CANDIDATE FOR SCHOOL BOARD with a degree in education. Koch has a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education from California State College, a Master’s Degree in Gifted Education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) from Nova Southeastern University That experience is what distinguishes her from her opponent.Koch’s experience and readiness to serve has garnered her a growing list of endorsements, including retiring School Board Member Frank Barbieri, the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson, and Boca Raton Councilwoman Yvette Drucker, to name a few.Koch also has an extensive history of community involvement with organizations like B’nai Brith and the League of Women Voters.For more information about her qualifications and experience please visit her website at www.vote4mindy.com “I am humbled to have received so many votes and to finish in first place in what was a crowded field of candidates. With the continued support of the community, I am optimistic we will prevail in November and ensure our children receive the world-class education they deserve,” said Koch.Paid for by Mindy Koch for Palm Beach County School Board, District 5.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.