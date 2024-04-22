Seasoned Attorney Jean Marie Middleton has Filed to Run for County Court Judge, Group 2
Attorney Jean Marie Middleton is Making Her First Run for Public Office
My passion for service is not just a slogan but a guiding principle that I carry into every aspect of my personal and professional life.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Jean Marie Middleton has filed to run for the open Palm Beach County Court Judge Group 2 seat. The seat is currently held by Judge Ted Booras who is not seeking re-election. The election is on August 20, 2024.
— Jean Marie Middleton
The Howard University School of Law alumna has 37 years of litigation experience, primarily in employment and labor law. Middleton is President-Elect Designate of the Palm Beach County Bar Association. She is highly respected and has a history of serving in leadership positions within legal bar associations and Palm Beach County community organizations. In recent years, the Palm Beach County Judicial Nominating Committee voted and presented her name to Florida’s governor for judicial appointment to serve on both the county and circuit bench.
Middleton currently serves as an Assistant General Counsel of Employment and Labor Litigation for the School District of Palm Beach County. Her prior employments include the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc., the City of Lake Worth Beach, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the City of Miami, and Rigell, Ring & Ardman, P.A.
A dual degree Bison, Middleton earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree (B.A.) cum laude and Law Degree (J.D.) from Howard University in Washington, D.C. where she was Associate Editor of the Howard Law Journal. Jean Marie Middleton has also been a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator since 2009.
As a candidate for Palm Beach County Court Judge, Jean Marie Middleton brings not only 37 years of substantive legal experience but also a deep commitment to service. “Service is my superpower, and I strive to improve everyone’s day,” Middleton says. Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions in associations and organizations dedicated to making a positive impact including serving as a Judge for the Palm Beach County Youth Court. Middleton believes in treating all individuals with dignity and respect and will bring the same commitment to the bench as Judge, administering justice fairly and impartially. “My passion for service is not just a slogan but a guiding principle that I carry into every aspect of my personal and professional life,” Middleton explains.
Middleton is a member of numerous bars including, The U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals Eleventh Circuit, the Southern and Middle U.S. District Courts of Florida, The Florida Bar, Palm Beach County Bar Association, F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association - past President, the Craig S. Barnard American Inns of Court and the Palm Beach County Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association.
Her leadership positions with the Riviera Beach Boys and Girls Club, Women of Tomorrow, and Redemptive Life Academy have brought her fulfillment in both her personal and professional life. In recognition of her tireless community service, Middleton has been honored and recognized by several organizations including Member of the Year by the F. Malcolm Cunningham Sr. Bar Association, Top Black Professional in Business and Industry by Legacy Magazine Palm Beach, and Member of the Week by the Palm Beach County Bar Association.
A true sports enthusiast, the former roller derby skater also holds a red belt in Tae Kwan Do. Additionally, she enjoys white-water rafting with her husband, lunch and movie dates with her daughter, running 5K races with her granddaughters, and playing basketball with her grandsons.
Jean Marie Middleton and her husband Ellis reside in Greenacres, FL. They have one daughter and four grandchildren.
Political advertisement paid for and approved by Jean Marie Middleton for Palm Beach County Court Judge, Group 2.
Richard Giorgio
Patriot Games, Inc.
+1 561-951-7560
email us here