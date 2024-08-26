Emmy Award Winner Logan Crawford Highlights the Power of Faith in New Book 'What Is Truth?' by T Hakanson

T Hakanson's Exclusive Interview with Logan Crawford

T Hakanson addresses the doubts and challenges that many Christians face in a world increasingly filled with skepticism in an exclusive interview.

This book is not just for believers but also for skeptics who are genuinely seeking truth.” — Logan Crawford

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive Spotlight TV interview, Emmy Award-winning actor and broadcaster Logan Crawford, known for his roles in Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Daredevil, shares his admiration for T Hakanson ’s book, “ What Is Truth? ”. Describing the book as both "impactful" and "amazing," Crawford emphasizes its unique ability to equip Christians with the tools needed to defend their faith against skepticism using logic, scientific law, and biblical truths.“What Is Truth?” explores and answers into one of the most significant questions posed in the Bible: "What is Truth?" This question, asked by Pontius Pilate during the crucifixion of Jesus, serves as the foundation for Hakanson's exploration of faith, reason, and Christian beliefs. The book aims to provide hope and clarity to believers navigating a world increasingly filled with contradictory messages.Hakanson’s “What Is Truth?” is written as a symbol of hope for Christians who feel overwhelmed by the challenges to their faith in today’s society. The book reinforces the belief that the Bible is as relevant and true today as it was thousands of years ago. By combining scriptural evidence with logical reasoning and scientific principles, Hakanson offers an intriguing argument for the existence of God and the truth of Christianity.Logan Crawford notes, “This book is not just for believers but also for skeptics who are genuinely seeking truth. It presents a logical, well-articulated case that shows Christianity is not contrary to science. In fact, it aligns perfectly with it.”Hakanson’s journey to writing “What Is Truth?” is as interesting as the book itself. In the late 1990s, Hakanson committed a crime that led to his arrest years later, during which time he experienced a sincere spiritual rebirth. He recalls, “I had become a new person by the time I was arrested. During my time in prison, I immersed myself in the Bible, science books, and encyclopedias. With a typewriter, I spent every moment I could writing this book. Without prison, “What Is Truth?” wouldn’t exist. God uses all things, and this book is proof of that.”Hakanson’s story of redemption is a powerful witness to the power of faith. He credits his time in prison as the period in which he truly found God and discovered his purpose in life. His steadfast belief in God’s plan is evident throughout the pages of “What Is Truth?”, making it a deeply personal and spiritually enriching read.In the interview, Hakanson also opens up about the recent loss of his beloved wife, Linda. He shares a great memory of their last moments together, highlighting the importance of cherishing loved ones and expressing love openly. “Tell them you love them,” Hakanson advises. “I couldn't be more joyful that our last time together was amazing.”Logan Crawford encourages readers to consider “What Is Truth?” not just as a one-time read but as a daily devotional.“This is a book you can open up every day, read a chapter or a few passages, and reflect on the meaning of the words and how they can empower your relationship with God and those around you,” says Crawford.With its insightful approach to defending the Christian faith and its deeply personal account, “What Is Truth?” by T Hakanson offers a spiritual journey that challenges readers to seek truth, strengthen their faith, and appreciate the power of God’s word in their lives.“What Is Truth?” is available now for readers looking to deepen their understanding of faith and explore religion, science, and logic.Buy Here: What Is Truth? ( https://rb.gy/i1z6na About Explora Books Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering author's global

What is Truth? by Terry Hakanson on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.