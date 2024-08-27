Steve Farrell and Humanity’s Team Honored with the 2024 'Oneness of Humanity Award' from Spiritual Life TV

Pictured from left to right: Ross Hostetter, Juicy Life, Olivia Hansen, Steve Farrell, Stephanie Farrell, Dee Meyer

Nonprofit Humanity’s Team and co-founder Steve Farrell receive recognition for efforts in sharing the message of humanity’s interdependence across the globe.

The Creator and Created are not separate. Stand in Your True Power.” — Steve Farrell

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, August 16th, 2024, the Humanity’s Team 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Boulder, Colorado, and its co-founder Steve Farrell were presented with the prestigious Oneness of Humanity Award in recognition of their efforts to advance the message of Oneness across the globe.This is only the second time this award has been presented.The first recipient was His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.Olivia Hansen, president of the Spiritual Life TV Channel, presented the award in a special in-person ceremony in Boulder that was filmed and is now available to watch here: Watch the Award Ceremony Steve Farrell and New York Times bestselling author of the Conversations with God book series, Neale Donald Walsch, co-founded Humanity’s Team in 2003.Since then, through its global outreach, the free annual Global Oneness Summit, and the hundreds of transformative online programs available on their Humanity Stream+ streaming service, the organization has continuously facilitated the elevation of consciousness and interconnection everywhere.Just as Galileo’s discoveries reshaped our understanding of the Earth’s place in the cosmos in the 1600s, we are now in the midst of the “Galileo Moment” of our time, where science, spirituality, and consciousness are converging, revealing that everything is interconnected through a universal consciousness.Despite this, much of the world continues to walk in the illusion of separation or “optical delusion” as Albert Einstein referred to it, which is why this award is so significant, as it shines a spotlight on the importance of Humanity’s Team’s mission—to spread the awareness far and wide that We Are All One with each other, the Earth, all of life, the cosmos, and even the Divine.The value of this award lies in the awareness it generates, because the world is starting to pay attention, and that awareness is the catalyst for the changes we need to bring about.Now, more than ever, this message needs to be amplified, and the award will hopefully inspire others to support Humanity’s Team’s mission, focusing on three crucial projects:First, increase subscriptions for their conscious global streaming platform, Humanity Stream+ to 100,000 families from less than 5,000, with 75 language translations. The platform’s hundreds of Masterclasses and other transformational education programs support awakening and conscious living in its myriad forms and possibilities. Next, provide resources to their 65 Country Coordinators to go into schools and libraries and create live conscious events all over the world. And finally, support the burst of activity when the United Nations places Global Oneness Day on its annual calendar (this will happen in the next year).

The Oneness of Humanity Award Celebration

