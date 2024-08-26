Legislation Expanding Women's Health Resources

In celebration of Women's Equality Day, Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to expand resources for women's health services. Legislation S.6146-A/A.5729-A requires commercial health insurers to provide coverage for tattooing performed by a physician as part of breast reconstruction surgery. Legislation S.5910-B/A.4060-A requires menstrual products in public colleges and universities. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation naming August 26, 2024 Women's Equality Day and announced 13 state landmarks will be illuminated purple and gold tonight, August 26. A video message from Governor Hochul can be viewed here.

“Women have come so far in the fight for equal rights, but there is still more to do,” Governor Hochul said. “New York will always be a leader in protecting and expanding women’s rights. As the first woman to serve as Governor of this great state, I will continue to champion women's equality and reproductive healthcare.”

Legislation S.6146-A/A.5729-A requires commercial health insurers to provide coverage for tattooing as part of breast reconstruction surgery if such tattooing is performed by a physician or other health care practitioner working within their scope of practice.

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “Fighting against the ravaging effects of breast cancer and related treatments is difficult enough in itself. Added to this are the stresses on the mind and body, including physical alterations. This bill will help breast cancer survivors who experience breast reconstruction and will help them feel and look whole. I want to thank Gov. Hocul for signing this very important bill, to help our survivors heal physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Legislation S.5910-B/A.4060-A requires menstrual products in all public college and university buildings.

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Menstrual products are a fundamental health necessity, and no one should be held back in school, work, or life because they can’t afford or access them. I’m incredibly proud that our bill making menstrual products available for free in all SUNY and CUNY restrooms has been signed into law. This legislation is a huge step forward in our fight to end period poverty, reduce financial stress and stigma often surrounding menstruation, and bring us closer to true equity and dignity for people who menstruate. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation on Women’s Equality Day and Health Chair Assemblymember Amy Paulin for championing this issue with me.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “Today, Governor Hochul has advanced women’s healthcare. By requiring insurance coverage for breast tattooing as part of the reconstruction process for breast cancer survivors, we're ensuring that women have access to the full spectrum of care they need and deserve. This isn't about cosmetics – it's about helping survivors feel complete again after a physically and emotionally challenging experience. We also require that public colleges and universities provide free menstrual products in campus restrooms, is an important step in combating period poverty. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for signing these bills into law and for her commitment to improving healthcare for the women of New York.”

Originally introduced in 1971 by Representative Bella Abzug of New York and passed in 1973 by the U.S. Congress, August 26 was deemed Women's Equality Day to commemorate the certification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 which granted women the right to vote.

Governor Hochul also directed state landmarks to be lit purple and gold in honor of Women's Equality through tonight, August 26.

13 landmarks will be illuminated tonight including: