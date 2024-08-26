Certified CME LLC Unveils CME Approved Comprehensive Aesthetic Workshops for Doctors and Medical Professionals

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified CME, LLC , a leading provider of Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses, is excited to announce the launch of their approved aesthetic workshops for doctors and medical professionals. These hands-on workshops will cover a range of topics including neurotoxins like Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin and dermal fillers like Juvederm and Restylane, as well as multiple wavelength lasers, IPL, RF, Micro-needling w/RF, weight loss, skin tightening, and body contouring procedures and PDO Threads. Please go to http://www.certifedcme.com/ for further information. Tuition, agenda, testimonials, venues, dates and registration are examples for what you can learn from the website. Or you can call 888.CME(263).1113 if you prefer.As an accredited provider, Certified CME, LLC's workshops will not only provide valuable hands-on training but also offer CME credits to participants. This will allow medical professionals to enhance their skills while fulfilling their CME requirements. The workshops will be conducted by experienced and certified instructors, ensuring that participants receive the best education and training.Our mission is to provide honest, trustworthy, professional training courses for clinicians seeking to learn aesthetic medicine with the utmost integrity and free of bias and commercial influence.The demand for aesthetic procedures has been steadily increasing, and it is crucial for doctors and medical professionals to stay updated with the latest techniques and technologies in this field. With the launch of these workshops, Certified CME LLC aims to provide healthcare providers with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the growing demand for aesthetic treatments."We are thrilled to launch our approved aesthetic workshops for doctors and medical professionals," said Gail Krivan, M.D. owner of Certified CME, LLC. "Our goal is to provide healthcare providers with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in the field of aesthetics. With our hands-on training and CME credits, we are confident that these workshops will be beneficial for doctors and medical professionals looking to expand their practice."Certified CME, LLC's approved aesthetic workshops are now open for registration. Doctors and Medical professionals can visit their website to learn more about the workshops and secure their spot. With these workshops, Certified CME, LLC continues to uphold its commitment to providing high-quality education and training to doctors and healthcare professionals.

Stefan Harmeling, M.D. discusses Certified CME Aesthetic Workshops

