Derby Barracks Incident / Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A5004445
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/26/24 at approximately 1055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 243 in North Troy
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Danielle Lemieux
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy
ACCUSED: Michael Lemieux
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy
VICTIM: Jeannette Ianni
AGE: 93
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/24/2024, at approximately 1055 hours, the State Police were notified of a burglary at 365 VT RT 243 in North Troy. The State Police responded to the scene and located Danielle Lemieux and Michael Lemieux inside the residence. Through investigation, it was found Danielle and Michael had forced entry into the residence and were not lawfully allowed to enter the residence. Michael and Danielle were arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Danielle and Michael were released with a citation to appear in court for the crime of burglary.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
