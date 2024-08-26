Submit Release
Derby Barracks Incident / Burglary

 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A5004445

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James Gallup                           

STATION:  Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/26/24 at approximately 1055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 243 in North Troy

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Danielle Lemieux                                           

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy

 

ACCUSED: Michael Lemieux

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy

 

VICTIM: Jeannette Ianni

AGE: 93

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/24/2024, at approximately 1055 hours, the State Police were notified of a burglary at 365 VT RT 243 in North Troy. The State Police responded to the scene and located Danielle Lemieux and Michael Lemieux inside the residence. Through investigation, it was found Danielle and Michael had forced entry into the residence and were not lawfully allowed to enter the residence. Michael and Danielle were arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Danielle and Michael were released with a citation to appear in court for the crime of burglary. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 at 0830 hours.        

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

