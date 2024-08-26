MPD Investigating Child’s Death as a Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the death of a child in Southeast as a homicide case.

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, at approximately 11:28 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Southeast for the report of an unconscious child.

The child was transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to an area hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. After all lifesaving measures failed, the child was pronounced dead.

The child has been identified as 1-year-old Jordan Ballard of Southeast, DC.

Friday, August 23, 2024, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia determined the child suffered multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

