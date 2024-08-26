Attorney General James Warns Against Price Gouging in Suffolk County Amid Federal Emergency

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert warning businesses against price gouging of essential items in Suffolk County after a federal emergency was declared due to severe weather that caused heavy flooding and serious damage on Long Island. New York’s price gouging statute prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or emergencies. Attorney General James urges New Yorkers who see higher prices on essential goods and services to report the issue to her office.

“As families in Suffolk County recover from the devastating aftermath of last week’s storm, I am warning businesses not to use this as an opportunity to unfairly raise prices,” said Attorney General James. “New York’s price gouging laws are clear that emergencies are not a time for businesses to rake in profit by raising prices of essential items. I encourage anyone who sees higher than normal prices on essential items to contact my office immediately.”

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging statute covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and,

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.