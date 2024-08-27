Revecore Recognized in KLAS Complex Claims Services 2024 Report

Revecore's Corporate Logo Revecore Gets Straight A's in New Complex Claims Report

Revecore is honored to be recognized as a top-performing firm in the KLAS Complex Claims Services report, which reflects feedback directly from health systems.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revecore is honored to be recognized as a top-performing firm in the new KLAS Complex Claims Services 2024 report, which reflects feedback directly from health systems. As more providers turn to outsourcing for the specialized expertise and technology required to handle motor vehicle accident, workers’ comp, and VA claims, Revecore is proud to be acknowledged for effectively supporting our clients through challenges and achieving stronger reimbursements.

According to the KLAS report, 95% of respondents noted that Revecore exceeds their expectations, pointing to the team's expertise, smooth execution, and strong relationships. Clients appreciate how the firm helps them streamline the claims process and maintain compliance, allowing them to focus on delivering care.

Clients also commended Revecore for its commitment to clear and consistent communication. In the report, respondents gave Revecore a score of 8.7 out of 9 for reporting, emphasizing the value of timely updates and the ability to receive customized reports when needed. This consistent communication helps clients stay informed and make process improvements for more accurate reimbursements.

“We are deeply appreciative of our clients' feedback and the trust they place in us,” said Brian Niederhauser, Revecore’s General Manager of Complex Claims. “Our goal is always to support hospitals by providing the resources and expertise needed to manage complex claims effectively, and this recognition is a reflection of our partnership with them.”

The KLAS report also highlighted Revecore’s high overall performance score of 95.8, with strong marks in key areas like client loyalty, relationship, services, value, and operations. This feedback acknowledges Revecore’s ongoing commitment to being a reliable partner to hospitals as they navigate the complexities of specialized claims.

Revecore Highlights | KLAS Complex Claims Services 2024 Report

• Overall Performance Score: 95.8, reflecting client satisfaction across key areas

• Client Reporting Satisfaction: 8.7 out of 9, with clients valuing timely and customized reporting

• Customer Experience Grades: All “A’s” in loyalty, relationship, services, value, and operations (A+)

• Client Recommendations: 95% of clients said Revecore exceeds expectations and would partner with the firm again

• Client Feedback: 100% of clients reported that Revecore avoids “charging for every little thing”

About the KLAS Complex Claims Services 2024 Report

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT solutions and services their organizations use. For this report, interviews were conducted over the last 12 months using KLAS’ standard quantitative evaluation for healthcare services, which is composed of 9 numeric ratings questions and 3 yes/no questions, all weighted equally. Combined, the ratings for these questions make up the overall performance score, which is measured on a 100-point scale. The questions are organized into five client experience pillars—loyalty, operations, relationship, services, and value.

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Revecore

Revecore is a leading provider of revenue integrity solutions for underpayment and denials recovery and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers’ compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. Revecore serves 1,200 hospitals across the country in 44 states, offering hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. For more information, please visit revecore.com.

