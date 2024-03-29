Revecore Recognized for Denials Management in Latest KLAS Report

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revecore, an industry leader in specialized revenue cycle solutions for hospitals, recently received recognition in the all-new Denials Management Services 2024 report from KLAS. The report, based on client feedback, shares valuable insights on top-performing firms and highlights Revecore’s Denials Recovery solution.

According to the report, Revecore stands out for quickly handling appeals, providing thorough documentation, and managing difficult accounts while maintaining overturn rate expectations. Revecore also achieved an outstanding overall performance score of 95*.

“Respondents highlight the quality of staff, citing their level of detail, continuity over time, and expertise; a few specifically attribute their trust in Revecore to the exceptional staff on their accounts,” the report stated.

“Almost all Revecore respondents mention the firm’s denials prevention, even some who didn’t respond to the specific question about denials prevention. These respondents specifically point to the firm’s root-cause analyses and case studies, where accounts are thoroughly examined to identify potential solutions and prevention measures.”

Revecore Senior Vice President of Denials & Receivables Paul Havey expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “At a time when hospitals are significantly challenged by large denial volumes and evolving payer denial tactics, we are honored to be acknowledged by our clients for our ongoing efforts to restore their rightful revenue. We appreciate all the valuable feedback from our client partners, and we are incredibly proud of our talented Denials Recovery team and specialty teams for their dedication to our clients’ success.”

Revecore’s Denials Recovery solutions offer expert management of denials in Day 1, Overflow, and Aged capacities, as well as detailed root cause reporting and analysis to support prevention measures. For more information about Revecore and its solutions, visit Revecore.com.

About the KLAS Denials Management Services Report

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT solutions and services their organizations use. For this report, interviews were conducted over the last 12 months using KLAS’ standard quantitative evaluation for healthcare services, which is composed of 9 numeric ratings questions and 3 yes/no questions, all weighted equally. Combined, the ratings for these questions make up the overall performance score, which is measured on a 100-point scale. The questions are organized into five client experience pillars—loyalty, operations, relationship, services, and value.

Revecore’s Score: 95.0*

[*Limited data]

About Revecore

Revecore is a leading provider of revenue integrity solutions for underpayment and denials recovery and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers’ compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. Revecore serves 1,200 hospitals across the country in 44 states, offering hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com.

