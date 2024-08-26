Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Newberg Unveils Groundbreaking Study on Orgasmic Meditation's Impact on Brain Function

PHILADEPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Andrew Newberg, a pioneering neuroscientist studying the relationship between the brain, religion, and health, has recently published a peer-reviewed science article, “Neuroimaging evaluation of the long term impact of a novel paired meditation practice on brain function” in Frontiers in Neuroimaging. Director of Research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Medical College, Dr. Neuberg has published over 200 peer-reviewed articles, essays and book chapters on the intersection of neuroscience, religion and spirituality.

In this study, Dr. Newberg examined 40 practitioners of Orgasmic Meditation (OM), comparing their brains to those of non-meditators using brain PET scans. He found that OM affects regions of the brain associated with social interaction, emotional processing, focusing attention, and sexual function and that the practice has similar effects to other studies for meditators and advanced meditators.

According to the study, individuals who practice Orgasmic Meditation show a decreased brain metabolism in their resting brain compared to non-meditators. Overall, reductions in metabolism in these brain regions suggest a consolidation of the brain responses to prolonged and repeated engagement in the practice. Specifically, there was significantly lower brain activity in select areas of the frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes, as well as the anterior cingulate, insula, and thalamus. Much of OM practice is associated with receptive experience which are more likely associated with decreases in complex cognitive networks.

The study comes along with the release of Dr. Newberg’s new book, God, Sex and The Brain, which came out August 6, 2024 and explores the intersection of sexuality and spirituality through a thorough examination of the evolution of the human brain.

