SJ County deploys nearly $30 million in grants to fight homelessness. Here’s how it’s being spent

In San Joaquin County, the new $15 million grant will be used to add roughly 67-beds to its continuum of care for people with mental health conditions who may also have substance use disorders and are at-risk of or are homeless.

