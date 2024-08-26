Submit Release
California judge issues first-of-its-kind ruling to rein in groundwater pumping

A Superior Court judge ruled this week that Sonoma County must do more to ensure responsible groundwater pumping under the state’s Public Trust Doctrine. The historical doctrine holds that rivers, creeks and other waterways must be protected for the public.

