AI Copyright Showdown: How Judges Diverged in 'Kadrey v. Meta' and 'Bartz v. Anthropic'

(Subscription required) Two judges in the same federal courthouse in San Francisco last week issued major rulings on whether training large language models on copyrighted books constitutes fair use, but their decisions underscore key legal and strategic differences that could shape the future of generative AI litigation.

