Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission August 2024

Aug. 26, 2024

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its meeting on Aug. 22, 2024.

Maritime

The commission approved a Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund loan to widen and deepen the Sabine Neches Waterway. The loan of up to $357 million over a maximum of 25 years will benefit the ports of Beaumont and Port Arthur, the Sabine Pass Port Authority and the Orange County Navigation and Port District. The Sabine Neches Waterway sees the import and export of over 194 million tons of cargo annually and is the largest exporter or crude oil and liquefied natural gas in the country.

The Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund will finance projects to widen and/or deepen federally authorized ship channels by providing low-interest loans to local sponsors. The SCRIF was established in the 85th Texas Legislature and capitalized in the 88th Texas Legislature.

Legislative Appropriations Request

Commissioners approved the Legislative Appropriations Request for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The baseline request estimates $40.4 billion for project development and delivery, routine transportation system maintenance, optimization of services and systems, rail transportation enhancement and other budget goals.

The budget’s sources for funding include $12 billion in federal funding, $15 billion in Proposition 1 and Proposition 7 funds, and $10 billion in state highway funds. TxDOT is required to submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the Texas Legislature every two years. The request details the level of funding, method of finance and full-time positions associated with the department’s strategies for the included fiscal years.

Unified Transportation Program

The commission adopted the 2025 Unified Transportation Program, which estimates more than $104 billion in distributed funding for transportation projects over the next 10 years. The UTP is a 10-year statewide planning document to guide transportation project development across the state of Texas.

Aviation

The commissioners approved the Aviation Capital Improvement Program plan for fiscal years 2025-2027. The plan includes $459 million in airport improvement projects over the three-year period that go toward preserving and expanding the Texas Airport System.

The funding, which represents more than twice as much annual funding compared to previous years, will cover a total of 178 programmed projects at airports across the state. The funding includes more than $241 million in federal funds, over $87 million in state funds and nearly $128 million in local contributions. Projects funded by the Aviation Capital Improvement Program will enhance safety, preserve existing facilities, respond to present needs and provide for anticipated needs at airports throughout Texas.

In addition, the commission voted to continue the Routine Airport Maintenance Program, which provides funding for maintenance and small capital improvement projects at the local level. All publicly owned or public use airports are eligible to receive funding from this program.

Commissioners also awarded 14 routine project funding grants totaling $6.7 million.

Service Acknowledgement

Yoakum District Engineer Martin C. Horst, P.E. was recognized for his retirement after more than 38 years of service to the Texas Department of Transportation. Horst began his career with TxDOT in June 1986 in the Corpus Christi District as an engineering assistant.

In 1993 he transferred to the Construction Division in Austin as a field engineer. He then was appointed as the assistant area engineer for the El Paso District east area office in 1995. Horst returned to the Corpus Christi District in October 2000 as area engineer for 17 years. He held other key roles within the Corpus Christ District, including director of construction and deputy district engineer.

In June 2021, Horst was named Yoakum district engineer where he oversaw the planning, designing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the state transportation system for the district.

Contracts

The commission approved the following letting amounts for various contracts: