Public survey ends Sept. 1 for Pima County Sonoran Corridor

TUCSON – Members of the public have until Sunday, Sept. 1, to take part in a survey that will help determine interchange locations and other design features for the Sonoran Corridor, a proposed freeway in Pima County that would link Interstates 10 and 19 south of Tucson International Airport.

The survey also will help the ADOT study team determine whether changing conditions in this growing area should be factored into the future alignment for the roughly 20-mile proposed route that is also known as State Route 410.

You can take part in the online survey and mapping exercise at sonorancorridor.com. Comments can also be submitted by email to [email protected] and by phone at 1.855.712.8530 or mailed to: ADOT Sonoran Corridor Study Team, 2540 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716.

The survey is part of a Design Concept Report and Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement study for the Sonoran Corridor that will:

Envision a narrow 400-foot wide corridor within the identified 2,000-foot corridor that provides a continuous high-capacity freeway extending from I-19 to I-10 within Pima County.

Identify environmental considerations and mitigation efforts.

Identify interchange locations and design concepts.

Develop other design features.

Public and stakeholder outreach will occur throughout the process, with public meetings scheduled for fall 2024 and spring 2025, and a public hearing in summer 2026. ADOT will provide advance notice to email subscribers and on the study webpage at SR410SonoranCorridorTier2Study. The project team encourages residents, business owners and other community stakeholders to provide feedback.

The Sonoran Corridor study begins in the west near I-19 and El Toro Road within the town of Sahuarita and travels east to an extension of the city of Tucson’s Alvernon Way north-south alignment. It travels north along the Alvernon Way alignment to Old Vail Road and then travels east along the Old Vail Road alignment, where it connects at Rita Road to I-10.

The study will develop a range of approximately 400-foot-wide right-of-way alignment alternatives along with a “no-build” alternative. Results of the study will be included in the Design Concept Report and Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement to be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration for review and approval. The study process will include comprehensive analysis, measurement, assessment and reporting on multiple factors related to environmental and community needs in the study area.

For more information and to sign up to receive study updates by email, please visit SR410SonoranCorridorTier2Study.

