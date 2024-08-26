John Manchin Senior Health Care Center Residents Lead Effort to Support Community

The Department of Health Facilities (DHF) is pleased to announce a heartening initiative led by the residents of John Manchin Senior Health Care Center. In a testament to their unwavering community spirit, the residents have utilized funds from their own accounts to support the less fortunate through donations of canned goods.

For several years, residents of John Manchin Senior Center have expressed a strong desire to give back to the community. This initiative, which has been a cornerstone of their resident council meetings, reflects their commitment to helping those in need. Each year, the residents have allocated funds to purchase canned goods for donation, showcasing their dedication to the community in which they live.

DHF Secretary Michael J. Caruso commended the residents, stating, “The selflessness and generosity of the John Manchin Senior Center residents is truly inspiring. Their ongoing efforts to contribute to the welfare of others, coupled with their innovative approach to funding community activities, exemplify the values we hold dear in our department.”

This year, the residents have further demonstrated their resourcefulness and community commitment by investing in a new large vending machine. Purchased in the early Winter months, this machine has been stocked with a variety of snacks. The proceeds from this vending machine are now being used to support additional community-focused activities, including outings and other enriching experiences for the residents.

The John Manchin Senior Center continues to set an exemplary standard for community involvement, demonstrating how seniors can actively contribute to society while enhancing their own quality of life. The Department of Health Facilities remains committed to supporting such positive initiatives that foster both community engagement and resident well-being.

For more information about the John Manchin Senior Center, visit dhhr.wv.gov



