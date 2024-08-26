Minnesota DNR investing $2.3 million in grants to grow community tree care professionals (published August 26, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, thanks to funding from U.S. Forest Service Inflation Reduction Act, is committed to fostering the next generation of tree care professionals. As part of this effort, the DNR is making available $2.3 million of federal funds through competitive grants aimed at recruiting, training and retaining youth and adults from environmental justice areas for careers in urban and community tree care.

The Growing Tomorrow’s Tree Care Professionals Grants will help develop the skilled workforce needed to tackle the growing challenges to our trees to keep them healthy. Healthy neighborhood tree canopies are not only beautiful — they improve health and enhance air and water quality.

These grants are open to nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status, educational institutions, professional associations, local governments, and Tribal nations.

“Our trees are facing new challenges every year,” said Madisson Masucci, DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry coordinator. “It’s more important than ever to have people who can help educate the public about the importance of trees and to protect and maintain them. These grants are a great opportunity to train the next generation of tree care professionals who can help our trees stay healthy and resilient for years to come.”

Eligible organizations can apply for up to $500,000, with no minimum match required. The funding can be used for a variety of activities, including urban and community forestry education, career-focused outreach, professional certifications and training programs. The grants can support staff time and recruitment and retention initiatives, as well as provide necessary program materials and personal protective equipment for participants.

Applications are due by Oct. 8. For more information or to sign up for the informational webinar on Sept. 18, visit the DNR website.



