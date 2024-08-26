Waterfowl hunting seasons on the horizon (published August 26, 2024)

Minnesota waterfowl seasons are around the corner and hunters have a wide variety of opportunities to look forward to in 2024, with seasons starting Sunday, Sept. 1.

“It’s critical that hunters review the regulations and hunting season dates this year to ensure they are in compliance,” said Nate Huck, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources resident game bird specialist. “As usual, scouting and preparation will be key to success. And with high water, hunters will probably find it easier to get duck boats through wetlands this year.”

Waterfowl hunting begins this year with the early teal season and September goose season, which both begin on Sunday, Sept. 1. Hunters are reminded that hunting starts on a Sunday and hunting is illegal before this date. The Sept. 1 opening date is the earliest that waterfowl seasons can open according to federal frameworks.

The Waterfowl Hunting Regulations handbook is available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold, and on the Minnesota DNR waterfowl hunting page. The Minnesota DNR is also working on having the regulations translated into Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish and making them available for hunters this fall.

Early teal season reminders

Early teal season is Sunday, Sept. 1 through Thursday, Sept. 5, with shooting hours from sunrise to sunset. The Minnesota DNR reminds waterfowl hunters taking part in early teal hunting season to be aware of and cautious around wild rice beds. Wild rice is an important natural resource that typically ripens in early September. Plants are susceptible to damage during this time and wild rice harvesters may be active in beds if the rice is ready to be collected.

During this year’s early teal season, teal hunters may not hunt within wild rice beds posted open to rice harvest within the boundaries of White Earth Reservation (i.e., publicly announced as “active manoomin waters” by the White Earth Division of Natural Resources) or within one-half mile of wild rice beds posted open to rice harvest within the boundaries of Leech Lake Reservation.

For more information about what areas are closed, hunters are encouraged to contact White Earth Division of Natural Resources by calling 218-850-8035, and review a map of closed areas on the Leech Lake Division of Resource Management webpage or call 218-368-4767.

Throughout Minnesota, the early teal season falls at a time when many people are engaged in a wide range of water-based activities. The Minnesota DNR urges all over-water waterfowl hunters to be aware of and cautious about people participating in other activities on the water, no matter where they hunt.

“We continue to remind everyone about keeping a safety mindset and being mutually courteous, to make sure early waterfowl hunting and other water-based activities are all able to safely enjoy their opportunities,” Huck said. “Hunters are also reminded to be careful to correctly identify waterfowl species before shooting, and to continue to follow the basic tenets of firearms safety, including knowing with certainty what’s beyond their blinds and decoys before shooting.”

Information to help hunters properly identify waterfowl is available in an illustrated guide on page 18 of the 2024 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations. Access to complete information on Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting seasons is available from the Minnesota DNR’s waterfowl hunting webpage.

Changes to federal duck stamp, and goose permit

New this year, electronically issued federal stamps are now valid for the entire season. Pictorial stamps will be mailed to purchasers after the close of waterfowl seasons. The stamps are available through the Minnesota DNR electronic licensing system, in person or online, and cost $29 per stamp. Federal duck stamps are required for all hunters age 16 and older. Waterfowl hunters must also possess a small game license, state waterfowl stamp and Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification. The state waterfowl stamp requirement is for residents age 18 to 64 and nonresidents age 16 and older. Additionally, beginning this year, an early goose permit is no longer required for goose hunters.

Waterfowl season dates and youth reminders

Hunting season dates for ducks, mergansers, coots, and moorhens are:

Saturday, Sept. 21, through Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the north zone;

Saturday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 24, in the south and central zones.

Hunting season dates for geese are:

Sunday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Dec. 21, in the north zone; and

Sunday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 26 in the south and central zones.

Youth waterfowl weekend is Saturday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 8, when waterfowl hunters 17 and younger can hunt if accompanied by a nonhunting adult 18 years of age or older. Regulations for this hunt are available on page 8 of the waterfowl hunting regulations. Learn to hunt information is available on the Minnesota DNR website.