Agencies release Threatened Oceanfront Structures report

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM) and the National Park Service’s Cape Hatteras National Seashore (NPS CHNS) today released the report, Managing Threatened Oceanfront Structures: Ideas from an Interagency Work Group. This report is the result of a year-long collaboration between local governments and state and federal agencies via virtual meetings and public workshops. DEQ will use the report to guide next steps, as the state works to address threatened oceanfront structures.

“Over the last few years, several homes on our coast have collapsed into the ocean creating environmental hazards and costly cleanups,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “There is a clear need for additional proactive tools and programs to support local, state and federal efforts to address structures threatened by erosion before they collapse.”

“DCM is grateful for the expertise of panelists and work group members, along with comments from the public, which were key in creating this final report,” said Tancred Miller, director, Division of Coastal Management. “The interagency collaboration involved in producing this comprehensive list of ideas was necessary to bring a wholistic approach to the management of threats to the coast of North Carolina and those who live and visit.”

The work group met regularly during 2023 to identify short-term and long-term ideas, and to produce this final report outlining key discussion conclusions that may improve management of threatened oceanfront structures through the use of new financial assistance measures, authorities, and insurance-related programs.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore appreciated the discussions with partner agencies and subject matter experts and the comments from the public on the management of threatened oceanfront structures in eastern North Carolina,” said David Hallac, superintendent, Cape Hatteras National Seashore. “The ideas generated from the workgroup will help to expand the toolbox available to homeowners and local, state and federal beach managers to reduce impacts from threatened oceanfront structures to the natural resources and visitors of beaches.”

In August 2022, DEQ and CHNS co-hosted a forum for discussion of issues related to structures imminently at risk from oceanfront erosion in North Carolina. Following that initial meeting, the NC DEQ and the NPS agreed to continue a partnership effort to identify potential solutions through the establishment of an Interagency Work Group on Threatened Oceanfront Structures.

Highlights of the report include:

Financial Assistance Opportunities

Role of Public and Private Insurance

Legal and Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report here.

The workgroup concluded that there was value in continuing collaboration to address this issue, which will inevitably continue and worsen considering sea level rise forecasts.

Send comments about the report to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “Threatened Oceanfront Structures Report” in the subject line.

