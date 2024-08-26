HIP Video Promo Presents: Jeff Liberman premieres new music video 'The Windy City' on VENTSMagazine.com

Jeff Liberman uses his musical abilities to get his powerful message out into the world with his brand new single "The Windy City"

WALWORTH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music became a part of Jeff Liberman’s life at a young age and he began taking it seriously at 17 years old by practicing modes and riffs on his guitar before school. He found himself writing and recording his original songs, becoming an instant music sensation in Chicago. While balancing the lifestyle of a musician to caring for his family and those around him, Liberman has created a life of harmony of what means the most to him. Working with legendary songwriters like Survivor’s Jim Peterik and his world-class producer Larry Millas, Liberman has built years of experience that allows him to express himself through song as a form of therapy. He’s created a sense of individuality by staying optimistic and ensuring his artistry and talent were incomparable to others.

Taking his talents to spread a message and spark serious conversation, Liberman was called to write a song that brings light to the dark reality of crime-ridden cities. “The Windy City” captures the terror through haunting lyrics and rock-style guitar riffs played by Liberman. As he insists on change for these danger zones, Liberman’s strong and determined vocals reach out to the listener to make them feel the horror that takes place throughout the country so people can collectively move forward and bring an end to the scourge of inner city crime and violence.

The lyric video for “The Windy City” takes viewers on a grim, dangerous journey through what has become an incendiary issue, not only in Chicago, but in every major city across the nation. From dark dreary streets covered in caution tape to suspicious minds lurking down alleyways, chills run down the viewer’s back when they realize that what they’re seeing in this visual happens every day in the same places they live. Citizens in distress among the sirens and constant threats, look out from their run-down homes, hoping that one day the crime will subside and danger will no longer be imminent. Liberman is giving voice to the voiceless, but will the powers that be finally start to take action?

