Ingalls Information Security Collaborates With Chiral Software to Receive 3-Year Software Certification From Air Force

Chiral Software’s ZombieCam Remote Autonomous Surveillance Platform is ready for use by DoD customers to achieve AI-powered awareness at the perimeter.

Achieving a Certificate to Field is a major milestone for Chiral Software’s ZombieCam RASP system, and we look forward to wide deployment in 2025.” — Eric Hollander, CEO of Chiral Software

LOS ANGELESE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingalls Information Security , a cybersecurity risk management company, collaborated with Chiral Software to achieve a three (3) year Software Certification from the Operational Test and Training Infrastructure (OTTI) Authorizing Official (AO). With a Software Certification, Chiral Software’s ZombieCam is now certified for use and placed on the OTTI Evaluated/Approved Products List.This certification allows ZombieCam to be added to any authorized system environment. Information System Security Managers (ISSMs) can determine the impact of adding ZombieCam and update appropriate ATO documentation . This allows for rapid deployment of ZombieCam into production environments.“The experts at Ingalls understand the technical and policy aspects of navigating the Air Force software accreditation process,” said Eric Hollander, CEO of Chiral Software, Inc. “We are grateful to AFWERX for their support of the ZombieCam research and development effort. We thank the Ingalls team for getting our software to this significant DAF milestone. We look forward to working with Air Force programs to deploy ZombieCam, and we’re excited about the capabilities we are adding.”INTRODUCING THE REMOTE AUTONOMOUS SENSOR PLATFORM (RASP) CONCEPTAfter completing an AFWERX Phase I SBIR, Chiral Software patented its visual anomaly detection algorithm, incorporated the algorithm into the ZombieCam software, and developed the Remote Autonomous Sensor Platform idea as a new category of security system.The RASP concept uses AI to achieve situational awareness and security in remote areas that lack physical barriers, power, or network connectivity.- Remote: requires a device that is compact, rugged, low-profile, easily deployed, and replaceable, and is suitable for isolated deployments- Autonomous: the system does not require power, network connectivity, or hands-on maintenance.- Sensor: detecting activity through different modalities- Platform: can integrate new sensor and response modalities to meet new mission requirements and new technologiesThe RASP concept is a revolutionary way of thinking about perimeter security, bringing AI and IoT together to provide situational awareness in even the most remote areas and austere situations. Air Forces bases must be large enough to achieve the Air Force mission, which results in long perimeters in remote areas which often lack physical barriers or infrastructure.Chiral Software proposed the RASP concept, patented key algorithms, and defined a clear commercialization pathway for ZombieCam, which led to an AFWERX Phase II SBIR in 2023.The ZombieCam One sensor hardware is in prototype now, with evaluation units available in Q4 2024. The ZombieCam One hardware integrates with the existing ZombieCam software and brings breakthroughs in remote surveillance, including high-resolution visible images, near-infrared images, and thermal images, plus deterrent responses, all in a compact, easily deployed, affordable, rugged package.Ingalls used the Air Force Certificate to Field (CtF) process to guide Chiral Software in receiving a software certification for ZombieCam. Ingalls supported Chiral Software by performing the Information System Security Manager (ISSM) role, creating and advising on secure development practices, and working through the CtF process.“Ingalls is proud to have helped Chiral Software achieve this milestone,” said Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs at Ingalls. "Secure coding practices are critical for small businesses trying to get innovative software in the DoD. The CtF validates ZombieCam is ready to be deployed within the DoD."

