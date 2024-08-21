Ingalls Information Security to Showcase Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions at 2024 Air, Space & Cyber Conference

At ASC, Ingalls will highlight its DoD cybersecurity expertise, offering RMF and CMMC services to guide clients through compliance and security challenges.

We are committed to offering innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies that help the defense community achieve a decisive advantage in an age of growing threats.” — Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs at Ingalls

WOODWORTH, LA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingalls Information Security , a leader in technology-enabled cybersecurity risk management services, will exhibit at the prestigious Air, Space & Cyber Conference from September 16-18, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. Organized by the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA), the event brings together industry leaders, military professionals, and technology innovators to address the theme "Achieving Decisive Advantage in an Age of Growing Threats."The Air, Space & Cyber Conference provides an unparalleled platform for professional development, knowledge sharing, and networking. With over 40 sessions featuring senior leaders from the Department of the Air Force and the aerospace industry, the event promises to be a hub of innovation and strategic insights."Attending the Air, Space & Cyber Conference is crucial as it allows us to engage directly with industry leaders and military professionals who are shaping the future of defense technology,” said Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs at Ingalls. “This conference provides a unique opportunity to share our expertise in cybersecurity solutions tailored for the Department of Defense. We are committed to offering innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies that help the defense community achieve a decisive advantage in an age of growing threats."At the conference, Ingalls will showcase its expertise in DoD cybersecurity solutions including Risk Management Framework (RMF) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) services. With expertise in the DoD and DIB, Ingalls offers end-to-end RMF services and strategic advisory and comprehensive CMMC services, guiding clients through compliance complexities.Ingalls’ cutting-edge cybersecurity solution, Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR)/RMF Pro , is a software automation tool that streamlines and simplifies the path to Authorization to Operate (ATO) approval. CSAR/RMF Pro supports the Prepare and Categorize Steps of the Risk Management Framework (RMF), aiming to accelerate the system identification and classification process as systems enter the RMF process to achieve an ATO.For more information about Ingalls and to schedule a meeting during the conference, please visit www.iinfosec.com or contact the media relations team.###ABOUT INGALLS INFORMATION SECURITYSince 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support. Ingalls’ Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR) / RMF Pro software automates and simplifies the path to Authorization to Operate (ATO) approval, supporting the Prepare and Categorize Steps of the Risk Management Framework to accelerate system identification and classification.To learn more about Ingalls, please visit www.iinfosec.com/government-programs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.