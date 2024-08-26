Submit Release
Bismarck/Mandan Out of Darkness Walk

The Bismarck/Mandan area Out of Darkness Walk is going to be held on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 12pm on the State Capitol Grounds. The opening ceremony will begin at 2pm with the events starting around the Capitol Grounds at 12pm. You can create a team to walk together, promote the walk on Facebook or Twitter, sponsor the walk, or volunteer at the walk. 

If you raise $150 for the event by September 8th you will get an Out of the Darkness Walk t-shirt to wear at the walk. 

Be sure to register for the walk here!

