SE Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet Sept. 9 in Pocatello

The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, in Pocatello.  Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow.

 

Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m.

Idaho Fish and Game Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello

 

Agenda:

  1. Review season setting, rules, and process
     
  2. What is consensus?
     
  3. Habitat programs and conservation efforts
     
  4. Group exercise
    1. Review of assignment and ideas
    2. Breakouts to further discuss ideas
       
  5. Identify topics, data, needs from the group for IDFG staff
     
  6. Set plan, assignments, expectations for the next meeting
     
  7. Adjourn

More information about the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee, including member contact information, can be found here.  Those with questions may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.

