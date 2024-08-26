SE Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet Sept. 9 in Pocatello

The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, in Pocatello. Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow. Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Notice Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. Idaho Fish and Game Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello Agenda: Review season setting, rules, and process

What is consensus?

Habitat programs and conservation efforts

Group exercise Review of assignment and ideas Breakouts to further discuss ideas

Identify topics, data, needs from the group for IDFG staff

Set plan, assignments, expectations for the next meeting

Adjourn More information about the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee, including member contact information, can be found here. Those with questions may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.

