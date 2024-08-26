Oklahoma Takes the Lead in Centennial Preparations with Bold New Route 66 Grant Awards

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is thrilled to announce the latest wave of funding recipients for the Oklahoma Route 66 Grant Program, propelling our state’s Route 66 Centennial preparations to new heights. Oklahoma is leading the charge in the nation, honoring our iconic Route 66 with transformative projects that will captivate visitors and residents alike.

Thirteen innovative projects have been selected in this second round, receiving over $6.6 million in funding to bring new life and energy to Route 66. These projects represent a dynamic mix of revitalization efforts, cultural preservation and infrastructure improvements, ensuring that Oklahoma remains at the forefront of celebrating America’s Main Street.

And the Winners Are:

City of Catoosa, Rogers County

City of Stroud

City of Warr Acres

City of Vinita

Friends of the Oklahoma History Center

ODOT/OK RT 66 Centennial Commission

Oklahoma Route 66 Association

Route 66 Main Street

South Western Oklahoma Development Authority

Tillman Watson Cemetery Association/Church of the Living God

Town of Davenport

Town of Hydro

Town of Wellston

“We received many impressive applications this round, and I am thrilled with the thirteen projects that were selected,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “With the centennial celebration quickly approaching, there has never been a better time to invest in the Mother Road. I am excited to see these projects bring new life to Oklahoma’s stretch of Route 66.”

These projects are not just about restoration; they’re about reimagining the future of Route 66 in Oklahoma. With over $12.9 million already invested in Route 66 projects through this groundbreaking program, Oklahoma is committed to making the Mother Road a centerpiece of our state’s centennial celebrations and a must-see destination for travelers worldwide.

Don’t Miss Out on the Next Opportunity!

Get ready—the next application period for the Route 66 Grant Program is just around the corner. Municipalities, nonprofits and government entities along Route 66 will soon have another chance to secure funding and contribute to the revitalization and celebration of this historic highway.

For a detailed list of recipients and projects, and to learn more about how you can get involved in the next application round, visit okcommerce.gov/route66grant.

Oklahoma is on the move, setting the standard for Route 66 celebrations across the nation. Join us as we pave the way for a vibrant future while honoring a storied past.