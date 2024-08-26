JPR Systems to Represent Process Insights - Analytical Measurement Solutions

Process Measurement Instrumentation

Expanded product portfolio offers customers quality measurement solutions tailored for industrial, lab and research, and high purity environments.

BREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JPR Systems , a leading manufacturer’s representative of process measurement equipment, is proud to announce that they have partnered with Process Insights to represent their top-tier analytical instrumentation solutions for customers in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.With this addition, JPR Systems has significantly expanded its portfolio, now offering customers an impressive range of gas analysis solutions, mass spectrometers, calorimeters, elemental analyzers, cavity ringdown gas analyzers, water quality analyzers, oxygen monitors, and dew point meters for industrial applications. These measurement solutions are from leading brands under the Process Insights umbrella including Alpha Omega Instruments, Analect, Atom Instruments, Cosa Xentaur, Extrel, Guided Wave, LAR, MBW Calibration, MGA, and Tiger Optics.Geoff Wickens, Sales Manager for JPR Systems, expressed his enthusiasm and stated, "We are thrilled to work alongside Process Insights. Their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation is second to none, and we are confident that our partnership will be a success. We look forward to delivering top-tier analytical solutions to our valued customers."Luca Marinelli, Vice President of Global Sales of Process Insights shared his excitement about the representation, saying, “We are pleased to partner with JPR Systems to expand our support for our innovative solutions in California and Nevada. We are confident that JPR Systems’ expertise and dedication to customer service will help us better serve this region.”For more information, please call JPR Systems at 800.478.1002 or Contact Us ####About Process Insights:Process Insights delivers leading solutions for the process, automation, and research industries around the globe. Their premium products are used across a wide range of applications and end markets to ensure safe operation, increase product quality, and to attain higher levels of efficiency in process industries. Sensors, instrumentation, and software used in these applications are mission-critical to reduce disruptions, downtime, and lost productivity, all while managing increasing regulatory complexity and cost in industrial processes. Process Insights is back by Industrial Growth Partners, a private equity investment firm based in San Francisco, CA and focused solely on lower middle-market industrial technology companies. Visit: www.process-insights.com About JPR Systems:JPR Systems is a leading manufacturers representative that offers best-in-class process measurement equipment to a variety of industries on the West Coast. Our partnership with leading industry manufacturers allows us to offer an expansive portfolio of quality products, short deliveries and excellent service and support. With years of technical experience, our mission is to recommend the best solution for your measurement, automation, and analytical needs. For more information, visit www.jprsystems.com

