“JPR Systems to Represent MSA’s General Monitors Fixed Gas & Flame Detection Devices”
BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPR Systems, a long-time representative of MSA Safety’s fixed gas & flame detection devices, is proud to announce they will now represent MSA’s line of General Monitors® gas detection solutions to the industrial market in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.
“MSA’s Fixed Gas and Flame Sales Team has been successfully working with JPR Systems in the industrial markets throughout California and Northwestern Nevada since 2012”, said Miles Lansberry, MSA Sales Team Leader. “It makes sense to expand that coverage to include our General Monitors gas monitors. JPR has great market leadership with an experienced team of sales engineers. We are confident that our customers will enjoy the consistent market support and unmatched service that JPR has become known for.”
“MSA and JPR Systems - it’s a partnership we are proud to be a part of”, said Geoff Wickens, Sales Manager for JPR Systems. “MSA manufactures top-notch, highly accurate and reliable gas and flame sensors designed to protect employees and their worksite. We are looking forward to promoting this impressive product portfolio to all customers to meet their specific application requirements.”
For more information on MSA’s fixed gas and flame detection products for all industries, visit https://jprsystems.com/products/analytical-solutions/gas-flame-detection/ or call JPR Systems at 800.478.1002 or email info@jprsystems.com
About MSA Safety Company
Established in 1914, MSA Safety is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of industries including oil and gas, utilities, fire service, construction, mining, and the military. For more information, visit https://us.msasafety.com/
About JPR Systems
JPR Systems is a leading manufacturer's representative and service provider of process measurement on the West Coast for a variety of industries including food & beverage, water & wastewater, oil & gas, life sciences, chemical, and power & energy. For more information, visit www.jprsystems.com
Karen Koenes
JPR Systems
+1 800-478-1002
info@jprsystems.com
