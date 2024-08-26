PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Villanueva Honored as Asia's Preeminent Legislator for Outstanding Public Service Senator Joel Villanueva was recognized as Asia's Preeminent Legislator for Outstanding Public Service at the prestigious Asia's Modern Hero Awards 2024, held on August 23, 2024, at Okada Manila. The award, presented by Dr. Ronnel Ybañez, founder and chairman of the awards, celebrates outstanding contributions to public service in the region. In his acceptance speech, Villanueva expressed his deep gratitude and reiterated his dedication to advancing legislation that benefits every Filipino. "Being in public service is a great opportunity to serve, especially the unserved," Villanueva said. "Crafting meaningful laws is such a fulfilling job, and contributing to something bigger than ourselves is an amazing gift from God," he added. Villanueva's tenure as a legislator is marked by several impactful initiatives. He was the principal author and sponsor of significant legislations, including the Doktor para sa Bayan Act, the Department of Migrant Workers Act, the Work from Home Law, and the Tulong Trabaho Law, among others, which have made notable contributions to improving the lives of Filipinos. Villanueva served as the Senate Majority Leader from July 2022 to May 2024. He is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resource Development, a role he also held during the 17th and 18th Congresses. Known by his moniker 'TESDAMAN,' Villanueva's tenure as Secretary of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) from 2010 to 2015 underscored his longstanding commitment to uplifting the lives of every Filipino. The Preeminent Legislator for Outstanding Public Service award highlights Villanueva's unwavering dedication to creating policies that drive positive change and his commitment to serving the nation with both integrity and passion. (30) Villanueva pinarangalan bilang Asia's Preeminent Legislator for Outstanding Public Service Kinilala si Senador Joel Villanueva bilang Asia's Preeminent Legislator for Outstanding Public Service sa prestihiyosong Asia's Modern Hero Awards 2024, na isinagawa noong Agosto 23, 2024 at Okada Manila. Ang parangal ay iginawad ni Dr. Ronnel Ybañez, founder at chairman ng awards, bilang pagdiriwang sa kanyang pambihirang kontribusyon sa public service sa bansa. Sa kanyang acceptance speech, nagpahayag si Villanueva ng taos-pusong pasasalamat at muli niyang iginiit ang kanyang dedikasyon sa pagsulong ng mga batas na makikinabang ang bawat Pilipino. "Being in public service is a great opportunity to serve, especially the unserved," pahayag ni Villanueva. "Crafting meaningful laws is such a fulfilling job, and contributing to something bigger than ourselves is an amazing gift from God," dagdag niya. Maraming mga mahahalagang mga inisyatiba ang nagmarka kay Villanueva bilang isang mambabatas. Siya ang principal author at sponsor ng mga makabuluhang mga batas, kabilang ang Doktor para sa Bayan Act, Department of Migrant Workers Act, Work from Home Law, at Tulong Trabaho Law, na nakakatulong para mapaganda ang buhay ng mga Pilipino. Si Villanueva ay nagsilbi bilang Senate Majority Leader mula Hulyo 2022 hanggang Mayo 2024. Siya ang kasalukuyang chairman ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resource Development, na dati na niyang pinamunuan noong 17th and 18th Congress. Kilala sa tawag na 'TESDAMAN,' ang panunungkulan ni Villanueva bilang Secretary ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) mula 2010 hanggang 2015 ay patunay ng kanyang matagal na pangakong iangat ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang Preeminent Legislator for Outstanding Public Service award ay patunay ng walang patid na dedikasyon ni Villanueva sa pagbuo ng mga batas at polisiya na magsusulong ng positibong pagbabago at ng kanyang pangako na magsilbi sa bayan ng may integridad at pagmamahal.

