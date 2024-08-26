PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 26, 2024 Cayetanos bring hope and opportunity to thousands across Cebu province In a heartwarming series of events, Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano helped uplift the lives of thousands of Cebuanos, bringing a wave of hope and opportunities to the province last week. From August 21 to 23, a total of 3,332 residents across Cebu Province received vital assistance from the Cayetanos, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through their Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Under the AICS program, at least 2,582 Cebuanos received crucial livelihood assistance in the cities of Danao, Cebu, and the municipality of Cordova. The AICS program offers various forms of support, including medical, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance to individuals or families in need. In Danao City, 1,000 fisherfolk and farmers received a significant boost to their livelihood in partnership with Danao City Mayor Thomas "Mix" Durano. In Cebu City, 1,082 individuals who come from Cebu City, Naga City, and San Remigio, including 82 fire victims, received assistance through the Cayetanos' Emergency Response Program to help them recover. These were made possible with the help of Cebu City South Representative Eduardo "Edu" Rama Jr. and Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PCEC) Bishop Noel Centino. In Cordova, 500 small business owners were given a boost to their income with the assistance provided in partnership with Cordoba Mayor Cesar "Didoy" Suan. Meanwhile, 750 more Cebuanos benefited from the SLP in the municipalities of Alegria, Bornon, Sta. Fe, and Lapu-Lapu City. The SLP aims to assist poor, vulnerable, and marginalized families and individuals through livelihood activities to help improve their economic well-being. The 750 beneficiaries of SLP are among the province's poorest residents and received substantial assistance thanks to the efforts of Alegria Mayor Gilberto Magallon, Borbon Vice Mayor Roy Melgo, Sta. Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa, and Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King Chan. These initiatives by the Cayetanos underscore their commitment to building communities and contributing to national transformation. Magkapatid na Cayetano, nagdala ng pag-asa at oportunidad sa libu-libong Cebuano Tinulungan nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano na iangat ang buhay ng libu-libong Cebuano nang magdala ang kanilang tanggapan ng pag-asa at pagkakataon sa lalawigan noong nakaraang linggo. Mula August 21 hanggang 23, umabot sa 3,332 residente sa buong lalawigan ng Cebu ang nakatanggap ng mahalagang tulong mula sa mga Cayetano, sa pakikipagtulungan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sa pamamagitan ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program at Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Sa ilalim ng AICS program, hindi bababa sa 2,582 Cebuano ang nabigyan ng mahalagang tulong pangkabuhayan sa mga lungsod ng Danao, Cebu, at munisipalidad ng Cordova. Ang programa ng AICS ay nag-aalok ng iba't ibang anyo ng suporta, kabilang ang medikal, pang libing, transportasyon, edukasyon, pagkain, o tulong pinansyal sa mga indibidwal o pamilyang nangangailangan. Sa Danao City, 1,000 mangingisda at magsasaka ang tumanggap ng malaking tulong sa kanilang kabuhayan sa pakikipagtulungan ni Danao City Mayor Thomas "Mix" Durano. Sa Cebu City, 1,082 indibidwal na nanggaling sa Cebu City, Naga City, at San Remigio ang ang nabigyan ng tulong ng Emergency Response Program ng mga Cayetano, kabilang ang 82 na nasunugan para tumulong sa pag-recover. Ang mga ito ay naging posible sa tulong nina Cebu City South Representative Eduardo "Edu" Rama Jr. at Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PCEC) Bishop Noel Centino. Sa Cordova, 500 may-ari ng maliliit na negosyo ang nabigyan ng tulong sa kanilang kita. Nagawa ito sa pakikipagtulungan ni Cordoba Mayor Cesar "Didoy" Suan. Samantala sa ilalim ng SLP, 750 pang Cebuano ang nakinabang sa programa sa mga munisipalidad ng Alegria, Bornon, Sta. Fe, at Lapu-Lapu City. Ang SLP ay naglalayon na tulungan ang mga mahihirap, mahina, at marginalized na mga pamilya at indibidwal sa pamamagitan ng mga aktibidad sa kabuhayan upang makatulong na mapabuti ang kanilang sitwasyon. Ang 750 beneficiaries ng SLP ay kabilang sa pinakamahihirap na residente ng lalawigan na nakatanggap ng malaking tulong dahil rin sa pagsisikap nina Alegria Mayor Gilberto Magallon, Borbon Vice Mayor Roy Melgo, Sta. Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa, at Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King Chan. Isinasagawa ito ng mga Cayetano upang bigyang-diin ang kanilang pangako na tumulong sa pagbuo ng mga komunidad at pag-aambag sa pambansang pagbabago.

