August 26, 2024 ZUBIRI ON LATEST CHINA ATTACK ON PH VESSEL: 'PAULIT-ULIT NA ANG KABASTUSAN NG CHINA'

26 August 2024 The recent attack of Chinese vessels on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel Datu Sanday near our territory on Escoda Shoal shows a blatant disrespect of the earlier understanding of de-escalation between our countries. Paulit-ulit na ang kabastusan ng China. It has once again reneged on its word and on its honor to refrain from performing attacks such as what happened yesterday to the Datu Sanday vessel of the BFAR. It is treachery, plain and simple. Ang lalong nakakagalit, mukhang wala na talagang sinasanto itong China. Hindi na Navy o Coast Guard itong inatake nila, kundi BFAR, na nasa isang humanitarian mission lamang para maghatid ng tulong sa ating mga mangingisda. This is in total disregard of international maritime laws. Sa kanilang bagong atake sa ating patrol sa sarili nating teritoryo, paano natin sila pagkakatiwalaan sa mga susunod na kasunduan kung patuloy nilang binabali ang pormal na napag-usapan? You can't even trust them to show simple decency. We condemn this latest act of aggression displayed by China and protest their actions on Philippine territory. We ask the national government to continue fighting for our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea and uphold our territorial integrity and our right to our exclusive economic zone. We also thank and salute the personnel of the BFAR for courageously standing their ground against China's attacks. We are with you in the good fight to secure our waters and protect our fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea.

