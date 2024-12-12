City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Achieves the Certified Autism Center™ Designation from IBCCES

Our collaboration with IBCCES will help us provide tailored modifications and resources, making Sedona's parks more accessible and enjoyable for individuals with autism and sensory needs.” — Josh Frewin, parks and recreation manager.

SEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demonstrating its dedication to creating an inclusive environment, the City of Sedona Parks and Recreation receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC designation is granted to organizations that have completed comprehensive autism training to help staff support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. In addition to staff training on communication, safety, and sensory needs, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review of Sedona’s parks and facilities in order to create sensory guides and additional recommendations to improve the visitor experience.

"Partnering with IBCCES is crucial for the City of Sedona to ensure our parks and recreation staff are fully equipped. This initiative not only demonstrates our commitment to inclusivity but also enhances the experience of both local and visiting families with autistic and sensory-sensitive members. By conducting a thorough evaluation of our parks and creating sensory guides, we can create a more welcoming environment for everyone. Our collaboration with IBCCES will help us provide tailored modifications and resources, making Sedona's parks more accessible and enjoyable for individuals with autism and sensory needs," says Josh Frewin, parks and recreation manager.

Sedona Parks and Recreation offers a variety of programs and activities designed to engage and inspire individuals of all abilities. With the CAC designation, the department will continue to expand its offerings and make necessary modifications to better serve the community.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, praised Sedona Parks and Recreation, stating, “This designation is a testament to Sedona’s dedication to inclusivity and their proactive efforts to create a supportive environment for all visitors, including those with autism and sensory sensitivities. Feeling welcomed and understood is critical for community members to be able to access all that the department has to offer.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About The City of Sedona Parks and Recreation

The City of Sedona Parks and Recreation is your community connection for outdoor recreation, swimming lessons, youth and adult sports, programs, concerts, special events, city parks, dog park, and much more. Spend your free time with us at one of our many amenities!

We have something for everyone with our Parks & Recreation facilities, events, and activities that are offered throughout the year. We also have a variety of facilities available for rentals for your event or gathering. Between our city parks we have tennis courts, city pool, basketball courts, sports fields, concert venues, indoor meeting spaces, a world class bike park, skate park, disc-golf course, fitness trail, playgrounds, splash pad, and much more!

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

