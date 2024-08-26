NSF selects David B. Berkowitz as new assistant director for the Mathematics and Physical Sciences Directorate

The U.S. National Science Foundation has selected David B. Berkowitz as assistant director for Mathematical and Physical Sciences (MPS), starting September 9, 2024.

Berkowitz will manage the NSF MPS team and oversee the investment portfolios for the divisions of Astronomical Sciences, Chemistry, Mathematical Sciences, Materials Research, Physics and the Office of Strategic Initiatives (OSI), with a total budget of approximately $1.7 billion.

With exceptional leadership and team-building skills and a proven track record for supporting diverse talent and cutting-edge research, Berkowitz has fostered domestic and international partnerships with industry, academia and other government organizations. For example, in April, he helped launch the first NSF Chemistry-industry joint solicitation; namely the Molecular Foundations for Sustainability- Sustainable Polymers Enabled by Emerging Data Analytics program. This new partnership with industry is joint with the NSF Technology, Innovation and Partnerships Directorate and MPS-OSI and aims to support the development of sustainable polymers.

"David Berkowitz's extensive knowledge and expertise at the interface of chemistry, biology and engineering are an invaluable addition to NSF's work to advancing the frontiers of science and research," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "His superior leadership capabilities, combined with his proven track record for supporting diverse talent and cutting-edge research, will help accelerate our nation's progress at the forefront of discovery and innovation. Dr. Berkowitz is not new to the agency. The experience he brings with him from his time as a division director and program director will put him on track to lead the way from day one. I eagerly await his insight and perspective."

As division director (2020-2024), he guided the NSF Chemistry Division through the pandemic, while managing the division's investment portfolio, including multimillion-dollar grants aimed at tackling grand challenges in chemistry, such as the seven NSF Centers for Chemical Innovation, as well as key chemistry infrastructure at frontline facilities, like the Argonne National Lab and the NSF National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (NSF MagLab).

Berkowitz has fostered domestic and international partnerships with industry, academia and other government organizations. Under his leadership, in 2021, the NSF Chemistry Division launched the Molecular Foundations for Biotechnology (MFB) program — a multi-divisional, multi-directorate partnership to fund high-risk, high-reward interdisciplinary research across the frontiers of biotechnology. In February, under his guidance, the MFB program announced an interagency partnership with the National Institutes of Health's National Human Genome Research Institute to develop RNA-based methods for biotech innovations. This is the first interagency partnership with NIH for the NSF Chemistry Division. His impressive career includes co-chairing (since 2021) the White House Office of Science Technology Policy's Sustainable Chemistry Strategy Team, and he spearheaded its Sustainable Chemistry Report in 2023. Berkowitz is a fellow of both the American Chemical Society, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, has served on the National Academies of Science Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology and Chemical Sciences Roundtable, and has been recognized as an Alfred P. Sloan research fellow.

"I am truly honored to have been selected for this important leadership role for the MPS Directorate and its core fundamental science mission," said Berkowitz. "I am eager to build on the strong leadership and scientific momentum at the agency today, with so many opportunities to bring the power of basic research and the promise of emerging technologies to bear on grand challenges in the mathematical and physical sciences." Berkowitz is the Elmer H. and Ruby M. Cordes professor of chemistry at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where his lab explores solutions at the interface of chemistry and biology, particularly at the nexus of synthetic organic chemistry and mechanistic enzymology. He co-leads the Nebraska Drug Discovery and Development Pipeline, a collaboration to build team science around drug discovery and development, which has made a huge impact on biomedical science research in the state.

Berkowitz also serves as a co-principal investigator on a Defense Health Agency-funded $24.5 million project to develop a first-of-its-kind prophylactic to help protect U.S. troops from radiation exposure.

Berkowitz has a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago, a doctoral degree from Harvard University, and he was a Merck Postdoctoral Fellow at Yale University.