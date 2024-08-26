Illicit Cannabis Enforcement Task Force Provides Update

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update on the State’s efforts after a three-month blitz by the Illicit Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (ICET). Since launched, the task force – in collaboration with the State Police, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), Department of Tax and Finance (DTF), local law enforcement, and over a dozen other state agencies – deployed 150 investigators to inspect, reinspect, padlock, and seize products from illicit operators.

“Thousands of illegal cannabis storefronts across the State have plagued our communities and siphoned business from licensed retailers,” Governor Hochul said. “I launched the Illicit Cannabis Enforcement Task Force to quickly close these unlicensed shops, and today, more than 1,000 have been shuttered. I look forward to building upon that success to continue our enforcement efforts across New York.”

On May 21, Governor Hochul launched the first-of-its-kind Illicit Cannabis Enforcement Task Force to conduct statewide operations across every region, with a particular focus on supporting legal cannabis market retailers. Led by the State Police First Deputy Superintendent, the Task Force leveraged new enforcement powers enacted by Governor Hochul earlier this year, to padlock illicit storefronts and take action against landlords who failed to comply with the law.

Since its launch, the ICET reports:

More than 700 inspections, resulting in 7,485 pounds of illegal cannabis seized (estimated value of $28.9 million).

789 inspections leading to 345 padlocks and 596 Notices of Violation issued.

136 locations closed on their own or ceased illegal cannabis operations in response to enforcement action.

79 administrative hearings, resulting in 57 administrative decisions to date, 52 of which upheld the emergency padlocking.

OCM Director of Investigations and Enforcement Daniel Haughney said, “I am extremely proud of the Taskforce members, OCM’s agency partners and our collaboration with local law enforcement. It has been an incredible collective effort, from the long hours in sweltering heat, to travel crisscrossing the State. The Taskforce has made enormous strides in shifting the cannabis landscape in New York, although there remains much work ahead. I commend Governor Hochul for putting in place the structures to take swift and decisive administrative action.”

Across the State, legal cannabis sales saw a surge following Governor Hochul’s enactment of expanded enforcement powers. As of August 23, New York’s sales year-to-date in 2024 reached $368.4 million, more than doubling the $160 million total sales amassed in 2023. Enforcement efforts have pushed the State’s total retail sales to over $520 million, sales since May 2024 making up over 43 percent of that total. Licensed retailers report an average increase of 50 percent in sales statewide and 97 percent in New York City.

OCM will continue efforts to shut down unlicensed cannabis shops following the expiration of the task force.

As part of OCM’s continued commitment to organizational transformation, the agency is prioritizing the hiring of investigators and attorneys to manage the ongoing work of enforcing a well-regulated cannabis market.

There are currently 166 adult-use retail dispensaries open for business across the Empire State.