Lottery Offices Closed Sept. 2 For Labor Day
All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. Drawings will be conducted as scheduled, and players can still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers.
Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
