City of Lawrence announces Labor Day holiday closures

City offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday.

SOLID WASTE: Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 3; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 4; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 5; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 6; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Additionally, during the holiday week (Sept. 2-7), the following changes to solid waste collection services will take place:

No yard waste collections throughout the holiday week

No bulk item pick-ups throughout the holiday week

No roll-off services on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week

No cart/dumpster swaps, deliveries, or maintenance on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week

Commercial solid waste collection routes will be collected on schedule for the week, with one exception that there will be no cardboard recycling service on Monday, Sept. 2 outside of the downtown district.

PARKING: Parking meters, lots and garages in Downtown Lawrence will be free to use on Monday, Sept. 2.

TRANSIT: Lawrence Transit fixed-route and paratransit buses will not operate on Monday, Sept. 2. Central Station will also be closed. Regular service will resume on September 3.

PARKS AND RECREATION: The Administrative Office in South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St., and Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St., will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane, will be open 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., while the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St.; Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St.; and East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St. will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., will be open 1-6 p.m., while the Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Dr., will be closed.

There are no unified recreation programs, lifelong recreation or fitness, dance, martial arts, instructional classes, open gym gymnastics, ninja or gymnastics being held on Monday. There are also no adult and youth sports on the holiday. Youth sports practices will be up to the coaches.

The cemeteries office, located at the Administrative Office in South Park, will be closed but all cemeteries will be open throughout the day, including: Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Rd.; Maple Grove Cemetery, located at the junction of Highway 24, Highway 40 and Highway 59; and Memorial Park Cemetery, 1517 E. 15th St.

Eagle Bend Golf Course, 1250 E. 902 Rd., will be accepting tee times from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The range will be open 7 a.m. to dusk. To schedule a tee time online, please visit: https://bit.ly/3MSbV1y. For more information, contact the pro shop at (785) 748-0600.