[Macao-Hengqin Joint MICE Promotion] Over 150 Representatives Attended the “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Xi’an)” with Nearly 100 Business Matching Sessions Arranged

MACAU, August 26 - The “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Xi’an)” held today (23 August) was attended by over 150 representatives of the government departments, MICE associations, MICE organisers, MICE practitioners from Macao, Hengqin and Xi'an. During the event, nearly a hundred business matching sessions and 6 project signings were facilitated, involving the MICE associations and the green MICE operators. The event aims to enhance the MICE exchange and co-operation between Shaanxi province and Macao-Hengqin, in order to attract more MICE activities to these two regions.

Industry Representatives Were Interested in the “Multi-venue Event” New MICE Pattern

At the promotion seminar, there were intensive business exchanges and lively interactions among enterprises. After understanding the superimposed Macao-Hengqin MICE advantages, some industry representatives were interested in the “Multi-venue Event” new MICE pattern. Along with the resume of the direct flights between Xi’an and Macao, they were interested in going to Macao and Hengqin to inspect the MICE software and hardware facilities, and to gain first-hand information of the MICE activities held in these two regions. They were also considering the feasibility of holding conventions and exhibitions in Macao and Hengqin in the future. At the event, some Macao MICE enterprise also reached co-operation with the green MICE operators in Xi’an, with the hope of seizing the business opportunities in green MICE.

The event was jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, and was attended by António Lei, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone, Gloria Chak, Manager of Convention and Exhibition Industry Development Division of Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Ran Hongbin, Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Xi'an, Zhao Yongqiang, Director of Xi'an Beilin District Commerce Bureau, Ma Jianming, President of Shaanxi Convention and Exhibition Industry Association, Jia Xin, president of Xi'an Convention and Exhibition Industry Association. During the event, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone delivered a speech António Lei, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin Vic Lam introduced to the participants the advantages of Macao-Hengqin MICE policies, including the “Multi-venue Event” new MICE pattern, the brand “MICE² Macao x Hengqin”, as well as Macao-Hengqin business environment, fully demonstrating the vitality and development potential of the MICE industry in these two regions.

Nearly 500 Representatives from MICE and Tourism Industries Attended Four Promotion Seminars

The “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar” started in July from Shenzhen as the first stop, one of the nine cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and moved to Foshan, Guangzhou and Xi'an successfully, attracting nearly 500 participants from MICE, tourism and other industries. The organisers have taken these opportunities to fully demonstrate the new MICE pattern and new highlights of the Macao-Hengqin MICE co-operation, to gradually expand the influence of the brand “MICE² Macao x Hengqin”. On the other hand, the Promotion Seminars could also help enterprises grasp the development opportunities of “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Shared Results”, to achieve the effect of “1+1>2”. After the Xi'an stop, the “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar” will be held in Chengdu and Shanghai.