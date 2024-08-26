Franklin State Forest Reopens to the Public

NASHVILLE – Public access to Franklin State Forest in Franklin and Marion Counties will resume on Aug. 26, 2024, following a temporary closure that facilitated a still-ongoing investigation into vandalism and theft of state-owned equipment on the forest.

“While we are frustrated by the destruction of equipment used to keep our forests and communities safe from wildfire, we are grateful for law enforcement’s thorough investigation and efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “We continue to pursue our mission to protect, conserve, and enhance the working forest at Franklin State Forest through active management practices. We welcome the public back and hope they will engage with us to understand the importance of active management to ensure healthy and thriving state forests for generations to come.”

Sometime during July 10-14, 2024, five Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF) dozers and one dozer transport truck and trailer were vandalized, rendering the equipment inoperable and causing at least $1 million in damage. Equipment was also stolen from the vehicles.

Immediately following the incident, TDF temporarily closed the forest to the public to enable law enforcement agencies to collect evidence.

During the active investigation and closure, three individuals trespassed on the forest and attempted to evade law enforcement. Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU) officers apprehended the individuals, and they are now facing criminal felony and misdemeanor charges.

The investigation involving the ACU, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

A reward for $10,000 is being offered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for vandalism and theft on Franklin State Forest.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact ACU at 844-AG-CRIME (844-242-7463) or agriculture.crime@tn.gov.

Further details on the incident can be found in the TDA newsroom at www.tn.gov/agriculture/news/2024/7/16/state-forest-closed-to-the-public-during-investigation.html.

Visitors can find more information about Franklin State Forest, including road usage maps, at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/state-forests/franklin.html.

The Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildfires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, as well as wildland fire training. Additionally, the Division promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. The Division also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.