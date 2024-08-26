MPD Officers Make Quick Arrest in Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a robbery suspect in Northeast.

On Sunday, August 25, 2024, at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers responded to investigate a report of an armed robbery in the 3200 block of 10th Street, Northeast. The victim reported that he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects brandished a firearm while the other demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property.

Officers canvassed the area and located one of the suspects and placed them under arrest. As a result of detectives’ investigation, a 16-year- old female of Northeast, D.C. was charged with Robbery and Unauthorized Use Of a Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24131101

###