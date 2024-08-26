Home Affairs calls for submissions on proposals for electoral system

The Electoral Reform Consultation Panel (ERCP) is inviting members of the public, organizations including political parties or prospective independent candidates to make written submissions for its consideration on proposals for an electoral system for the

National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures. Submissions made must also address why, how and whether the current South African electoral system should be reformed, changed, or even replaced. “The invitation for submissions is made as part of the panel’s duty to undertake a public participation process regarding the issues falling within its functions” Adv. Sizani, the Chairperson of the ERCP said.

Section 23 of the Electoral Amendment Act of 2023 which was promulgated in June 2023 provides for the establishment of the ERCP. The mandate of the panel is “to independently investigate, consult on, report on and make recommendations in respect

of potential reforms of the electoral system for the election of the National Assembly and the election of the provincial legislatures, in respect of the elections to be held after the 2024 elections”.

The National Assembly approved the appointment of the following members of the ERCP:

Adv Richard Sizani (Chairperson)

Adv Pansy Tlakula

Ms Mmatsie Mooki

Ms Tomsie Dlamini

Dr Michael Sutcliffe

Mr Sy Mamabolo

Mr Michael Hendrickse

Mr Norman du Plessis

Dr Albertus Schoeman

The composition of the panel is diverse and includes academics, election administrators and public service experts. It was appointed earlier this year in May and must conclude its mandate within a year of the conclusion of the 2024 general elections. In essence, the report of the Panel which must bear recommendations on possible electoral systems is due at the end of May 2025.

The Panel has adopted an initial six guiding principles for evaluating proposed electoral systems for South Africa. These principles draw on the country’s founding values set out in section 1 of the Constitution to establish a multi-party system of democratic government based on accountability, responsiveness and openness to uphold values of human dignity, non-racialism, non-sexism, and the achievement of equality.

The six guiding principles are inclusivity, fairness, accountability, simplicity, electoral manageability, and transparency. A copy of the exposition on these principles is on the website of the Department of Home Affairs (www.dha.gov.za).

“The Panel will in the subsequent phase of its work programme also hold public consultations which will culminate with the production of a Report which must be submitted to the Minister of Home Affairs for tabling in the National Assembly. This will

enable Parliament to exercise its constitutional prerogative to determine an electoral system for the country” said Adv. Sizani

The closing date for written submissions is 30 September 2024.

There are three modalities for tendering submissions:

Delivered by hand to House 4, Ministry of Home Affairs, 909 Arcadia Street, Hatfield

Mailed to Electoral Reform Consultation Panel at Private Bag X114, Pretoria, 0001

Emailed to ERCP@dha.gov.za

Follow the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel on social media on the following handles;

https://x.com/Electoral_RCP

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564445482964

The Act may be accessed at: Electoral Amendment Act 1 of 2023 (English / Afrikaans) (www.gov.za)

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Adv. Richard K Sizani

Chairperson of the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel

Cell: 082 904 9907