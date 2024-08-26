Attorney General Jackley To Host National Attorneys General Meeting In Deadwood
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Aug 26, 2024
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley hosts a National Attorney General Alliance (AGA) Working Group Meeting Oct. 22-25 in Deadwood where Attorneys General from across the country will work on issues impacting states.
“While there are different challenges for each State, we have a common interest in working together to protect our States and our citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I am honored to host this group in South Dakota as we look for common sense solutions.”
Topics to be discussed include Human Trafficking, Cybersecurity, Organized Retail Crime, Sports Betting and Online Gambling, a Mental Health Initiative, and Cannabis Law.
Attorney General Jackley, who is the immediate past Chairman of AGA, looks forward to welcoming to South Dakota, the current Chairman, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.
“Aaron Ford is a strong leader for the Attorney General Alliance, and I value the opportunity to serve with him,” said Attorney General Jackley.
