ACCIONA ENERGíA INTRODUCES SHEEP GRAZING IN TWO OF ITS SOLAR FARMS IN TEXAS AND ILLINOIS

UTILITY SCALE SOLAR GRAZING Approximately 2,000 sheep will graze across the photovoltaic farms granting land a dual purpose

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCIONA Energía has announced that its Fort Bend and High Point Solar Farms have seen the introduction of Dorper sheep, allowing the projects to become agrivoltaic installations, a practice that optimizes land use, pairing renewable power generation and agricultural practices.The High Point Solar Farm, which spans approximately 500 acres, has seen more than 450 sheep introduced. The sheep have been provided by Gerlach Farms, a third-generation family-owned business. The sheep's grazing activities will help to keep the ground fertile and return nutrients to the soil, enhancing soil health and productivity.The Dorper sheep, known for their low-maintenance needs, will rotationally graze the area, covering approximately 70-90% of the land's vegetation. The grazing period extends from April to November and is dependent on weather conditions. To protect the sheep from predators such as coyotes, a donkey is present on-site, whose sounds effectively deter potential threats.The Fort Bend Solar Farm, which covers approximately 1,500 acres, will see up to 1,500 sheep take residence. In addition to the sheep, Fort Bend will also house three guard dogs to provide predator control, further ensuring the livestock's safety. The Dorper sheep at Fort Bend will also rotationally graze the vegetation, maintaining soil fertility and contributing to soil health.Sheep grazing on solar farms is a prime example of dual land use, providing both energy and agricultural benefits, with the two existing in harmony.Following the successful implementation at Fort Bend and High Point, ACCIONA Energía plans to extend agrivoltaic practices to other solar farms includingRed-Tailed Hawk in Texas, and Union Solar Farm in Ohio. This initiative underscores ACCIONA Energía’s commitment to integrating renewable energy production with sustainable land management.ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 13.9GW of renewable energy and presence in 25 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.