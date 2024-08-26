California Man Indicted, Charged in TBI Sexual Exploitation Case

VAN BUREN COUNTY – A California man faces more than three dozen criminal counts following an investigation into his online conduct by special agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In November 2022, at the request of 31st Judicial District Attorney General Christopher Stanford, TBI agents joined the Spencer Police Department to investigate a person soliciting sexually explicit photographs of juveniles online. Authorities subsequently identified the individual as Erick Mayorga, of Montebello, California.

On January 8th, the Van Buren County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Mayorga (DOB: 6/14/1983) with 25 counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 11 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, and two counts of Unlawful Exposure. On Sunday, Mayorga surrendered to authorities at the Van Buren County Jail, where authorities booked him on a $75,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###